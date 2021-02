10 COVID deaths, 1,299 virus cases recorded on Sunday

AMMAN — Ten COVID-19 deaths and 1,299 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Sunday, increasing the caseload to 335,154, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 4,379, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The cases comprised 833 infections in Amman, 137 in Balqa, 115 in Irbid, including three in Ramtha District, 43 in Mafraq, 37 in Aqaba, 28 in Karak, 24 in Ajloun, 23 in Tafileh, 20 in Zarqa, 16 in Madaba, 16 in Jerash and seven in Maan, including three cases in Petra District.

The statement added that there are currently 10,440 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 78 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Sunday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 475, the statement said, adding that 68 recovered patients left hospitals.

The statement revealed that the number of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in hospitals on Saturday totalled 424, registering an occupancy rate of 11 per cent, while a total of 124 ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, at a rate of 14 per cent.

A total of 54 ventilators were used for treating COVID-19 patients, at an occupancy rate of six per cent.

The statement added that 845 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Sunday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 320,335.

A total of 21,142 virus tests were also conducted on Sunday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 4,026,071, with the share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, standing at 6.14 per cent, the statement added.

The Ministry of Health has renewed its call on the public to abide by defence orders, as well as to adhere to precautionary measures, mainly wearing face masks and avoiding holding gatherings that exceed 20 people, according to the statement.

The ministry also called on the public to follow its awareness campaigns and register for receiving the vaccine.