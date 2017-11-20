10-year jail term for man who ‘mistakenly’ shot teenage boy to death

AMMAN — The Court of Cassation has upheld a November 2016 Criminal Court ruling sentencing a 40-year-old man to 10 years in prison after convicting him of shooting and killing a teenage boy in an Amman neighbourhood five years ago.

The court declared the defendant guilty of randomly shooting the 16-year-old boy in Sahab on November 2 and handed him a 20 year prison term.

However, the tribunal decided to reduce the sentence by half as the victim’s family dropped charges against the defendant.

Court papers said the defendant owned an unlicensed gun and was playing with it while standing on the street.

“The defendant started shooting randomly and struck the boy who was playing in the backyard of his house,” court document said.

The bullet struck his chest and “penetrated his heart, killing him instantly”, the court transcripts added.

The defendant turned himself to the police and handed them the weapon in his possession, according to the court document.

The higher court ruled that the verdict was accurate and that the defendant deserved the punishment he received.

“The defendant confessed to the incident and the witnesses corroborated his confessions, in addition to the criminal lab results that also pointed out to him being the perpetrator of the incident,” the Court of Cassation said.

The higher court added that the “defendant’s actions of shooting for fun while knowing he was using the firearm in a populated area is a dangerous and a reckless act”.

The Court of Cassation tribunal comprised of judges Mohammad Ibrahim, Yassin Abdullat, Naji Zubi, Nayef Samarat and Bassem Mubeidin.