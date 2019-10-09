10th Palestinian Cultural Exhibition opens Thursday

AMMAN — The 10th Palestinian Cultural Centre Exhibition, showcasing Palestinian culture, local cuisines and many activities and events will begin on Thursday at 12:30pm.

The exhibition will feature embroidery made by 550 women, food prepared by 60 women volunteers and the work of the centre's 27 staff during the three-day exhibition, Siham Abu Ghazaleh, head of the centre, told The Jordan Times over the phone on Tuesday.

The aim of the exhibition, held under the patronage of Culture and Youth Minister Mohammad Abu Rumman, is to protect the Palestinian identity through tradition, which is displayed in embroidery, ceramics, books and local cuisine, she said.

The exhibition will display posters to shed light on the rights of Palestinian children under UN resolutions, she said, noting that this includes the right to freedom, to play, to be healthy and many other rights guaranteed by international laws.

"The latest books and publications on the Palestinian cause and regional issues as well as Hebron's signature ceramics and pottery will be available for purchase at the exhibition," she added.

Guests will have the opportunity to experience the Palestinian Museum in Birzeit with virtual reality gear at the exhibition, according to Abu Ghazaleh.

Visitors can donate food to the centre's "goodwill plate" (tabaq al khair), revenues from which will support the backpacks project in Palestine, hospitals, underprivileged families and children with disabilities, among many others, the centre's head said.

Activities include a children’s reading of "Little Lantern" by Ghassan Kanafani at 5pm on Thursday, as well as dabkeh performances by Jerusalem Band (Ferqat Al Quds) at 6pm on Friday and Saturday, she said, noting that each year, the exhibition highlights the works of different Palestinian writers.