12 COVID deaths, 1,181 virus cases recorded Sunday

AMMAN — Twelve COVID-19 deaths and 1,181 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Sunday, increasing the caseload to 326,855, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 4,316, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The cases comprised 763 infections in Amman, 89 in Irbid, including two in Ramtha District, 18 in Mafraq, 29 in Zarqa, 182 in Balqa, 12 in Madaba, 17 in Karak, 13 in Ajloun, 14 in Aqaba, 14 in Jerash, 25 cases in Tafileh and five in Maan.

The statement added that there are currently 7,958 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 56 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Sunday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 405, the statement said, adding that 31 recovered patients left hospitals.

The statement revealed that the number of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in hospitals on Saturday totalled 345, registering an occupancy rate of 8 per cent, while a total of 117 ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, at a rate of 13 per cent.

A total of 48 ventilators were used for treating COVID-19 patients, at an occupancy rate of 5 per cent.

The statement added that 1,030 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Sunday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 314,581.

A total of 21,270 virus tests were also conducted on Sunday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 3,866,183, with the share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, standing at 5.55 per cent, the statement added.

The Ministry of Health has renewed its call on the public to abide by defence orders, as well as to adhere to precautionary measures, mainly wearing face masks and avoiding holding gatherings that exceed 20 people, according to the statement.

The ministry also called on the public to follow its awareness campaigns and register for receiving the vaccine.