12 COVID deaths, 904 virus cases recorded Thursday

AMMAN — Twelve COVID-19 deaths and 904 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Thursday, increasing the caseload to 811,463, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 10,586, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, stood at nearly 3.22 per cent.

A total of 28,071 virus tests were also conducted on Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 9,706,117, according to the statement.

The statement added that 841 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Thursday, expecting the total number of recoveries after finishing the 14-day quarantine period to stand at 788,398.

The statement added that there are currently 12,479 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 71 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Thursday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 518, the statement said, adding that 45 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 10 per cent, ICU beds reached 16 per cent, while occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 7 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 15 per cent, 25 per cent for ICUs and 9 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation bed occupancy rate of 11 per cent, 12 per cent for ICUs and 7 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 405 infections in Amman, 111 in Irbid, 32 in Balqa, 130 in Zarqa, 12 in Madaba, 42 in Aqaba, 22 in Mafraq, 21 in Jerash, 28 in Ajloun, 21 in Karak, 34 in Tafileh and 26 in Maan.