‘12.9% is women’s quota out of potential elected, appointed governorate council seats’

AMMAN — The women’s quota in the governorate councils, to be elected and appointed under the Decentralisation Law, stands at 12.9 per cent out of a potential 310 seats, the Sisterhood Is Global Institute (SIGI) said on Tuesday.

The recently published by-law for governorate council elections divides the Kingdom into 145 electoral districts, to which 270 elected seats, including 10 per cent (27 seats), have been allocated.

Under the Decentralisation Law, the Cabinet will appoint no more than an additional 15 per cent of the governorate council members, provided that a third of the appointees are women.

Assuming that the government will appoint 15 per cent (40 seats), this means an additional 13 women will be members of governorate councils, the SIGI statement said.

The women’s quota in elected seats include four seats in Amman and in Irbid; three seats in Zarqa; two seats in Balqa, Karak, Maan, Mafraq, Madaba, Ajloun and Jerash; and one seat in Tafileh and in Aqaba.

Women’s participation in the administration of public affairs at their governorates will contribute to empowering and supporting them in the development sector and will make them eligible to handle leadership positions, SIGI said.

The institute noted that the council elections, expected to be held next year, will be an opportunity for women to add more achievements, especially after getting the highest women representation ever at the 18th parliamentary elections, accounting for 15.3 per cent of the MPs.

Women’s participation will raise the awareness of communities of the importance of women’s role, the statement added.