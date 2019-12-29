130 positions up for grabs at Theban Municipality job fair

AMMAN — The Ministry of Labour, in cooperation with the Theban Municipality and the Tawam Medical Instruments Factory, will organise a job fair on January 2, offering 130 jobs for local residents.

The job fair, which will be held at the Theban Municipality premises from 10:30am to 3:30pm to mark the opening of Tawam Medical Instruments Factory’s new branch, will offer the resident the opportunity submit applications for positions at the branch, according to a Labour Ministry statement on Sunday.

The ministry said that factory will provide 130 opportunities for human resources professionals, pharmacists, chemists, laboratory technicians, maintenance engineers, production supervisors, warehouse keepers, production workers, loading and unloading workers, housekeepers, security guards and drivers.

Men and women of various qualifications are encouraged by the ministry to visit the job fair, learn about the available opportunities, and apply if interested.

The opening of the factory “comes as a continuation of the project implemented by the ministry to establish multiple productive factory branches in various governorates of the Kingdom, especially in remote areas”, the statement said.

The ministry has encouraged more than 28 factories in diverse professional sectors to expand their operations by opening new branches, added the statement.

According to the statement, these factories have created approximately 7,270 job opportunities in the fields of pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, and paper production as well as cardboard manufacturing and clothing.