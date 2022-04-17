15th epidemiological week saw 4 COVID deaths, 475 virus cases

The number of people who have received the booster jab of the COVID-19 vaccine has reached 641,508, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health (File photo)

AMMAN — Four COVID-19 deaths and 475 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom during the 15th epidemiological week of 2022 spanning between April 9 and 15, increasing the coronavirus caseload to 1,695,432, the government announced on Sunday.

The new fatalities brought the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 14,059, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests that returned a positive result, known as the positive rate, stood at nearly 2.03 per cent over the last week.

A total of 23,451 coronavirus tests were conducted throughout the past week, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 16,719,174, according to the statement.

The statement added that 594 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine during the week. The total number of recoveries after finishing the quarantine period is expected to stand at 1,681,041, according to the statement.

The statement added that there are currently 332 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 35 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals during the week, bringing the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 53, the statement said, adding that 49 recovered patients had left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds for COVID-19 patients reached zero per cent, for ICU beds it reached six per cent and the occupancy rate of ventilators stood at two per cent.

In the central region, the isolation bed occupancy rate reached two per cent, five per cent for ICUs and three per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation bed occupancy rate of one per cent, two per cent for ICUs and zero per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 323 infections in Amman, 26 in Irbid, 30 in Balqa, 39 in Zarqa, three in Madaba, 10 in Aqaba, eight in Mafraq, two in Jerash, seven in Ajloun, 13 in Karak, five in Tafileh, five in Maan, three in Ramtha District and one case in Petra District.

The statement also added that the total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 4,750,148, while 4,469,823 have received their second shot and 641,508 have received the booster jab.