15th Int’l Conference on History and Archaeology of Jordan to begin August 2

AMMAN — Under the patronage of HRH Prince Hassan, the 15th International Conference on the History and Archaeology of Jordan (ICHAJ 15) will be held from August 2 until August 5 at Yarmouk University under the title “Thoughtful Archaeology in the Ecosphere and Sociosphere”, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The conference, organised by the Department of Antiquities and Yarmouk University, will feature a group of scientists, researchers, academics and experts presenting more than 166 research papers and workshops.

The number of participants in the conference, according to the organisers, reached 294, of which 120 participants are from Jordan, including 28 employees from the Department of Antiquities, and 21 from Yarmouk University.

A total of eight participants will attend the conference from Egypt, Iraq, Palestine, Lebanon, Syria and the UAE.

As for foreign participation, 166 attendees will join the conference from Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, Turkey, the UK and the US.

The triennial conference was held for the first time at Oxford University in the UK in the 1980s, as an initiative introduced by Prince Hassan to allow researchers to build networks, exchange expertise, in addition to promoting Jordan's archaeology and history locally, regionally and internationally.

Throughout the years, the conference has been co-hosted by various countries including Germany, France, the UK, the US, Australia and Italy on a rotating basis with the Kingdom.