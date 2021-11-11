16 COVID deaths, 2,596 virus cases recorded Thursday

A total of 43,920 virus tests were also conducted on Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 11,366,264, according to the government (photo courtesy of unspalsh.com)

AMMAN — Sixteen COVID-19 deaths and 2,596 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Thursday, increasing the caseload to 886,042, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 11,183, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, stood at nearly 5.91 per cent.

A total of 43,920 virus tests were also conducted on Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 11,366,264, according to the statement.

The statement added that 1,454 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Thursday, making the total number of recoveries to stand at 847,159 after finishing the 14-day quarantine period.

The statement added that there are currently 27,700 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 123 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Thursday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 681, the statement said, adding that 58 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 18 per cent, ICU beds reached 37 per cent, while occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 18 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 17 per cent, 34 per cent for ICUs and 12 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation bed occupancy rate of 13 per cent, 13 per cent for ICUs and 13 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 998 infections in Amman, 486 in Irbid, 172 in Balqa, 263 in Zarqa, 78 in Madaba, 103 in Aqaba, 52 in Mafraq, 69 in Jerash, 76 in Ajloun, 119 in Karak, 49 in Tafileh, 44 in Maan, 86 cases in Ramtha District and one case in Petra District.

The statement also added that the total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 4,030,897 while 3,598,586 have gotten their second shot.

The number of people who have registered on the vaccination platform has reached 4,401,576.