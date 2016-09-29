16th Amman International Book Fair opens

AMMAN — Deputising for His Majesty King Abdullah, Culture Minister Nabih Shuqum on Wednesday night attended the inauguration of the 16th Amman International Book Fair at the Amman Motor Show.

Shuqum said this year’s edition includes a book selection of “great interest” covering issues close to home and highlighting the values of tolerance, harmony, pluralism and diversity, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Thursday.

The book fair, which is open through October 8, is organised by the Jordanian Publishers Union (JPU), the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) and the Culture Ministry.

Some 15 countries are taking part in the fair, including Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Palestine and the UAE, said JPU Chairman Fathi Al Biss, who is also the director of the event, at a recent press conference to announce the exhibition’s arrangements.

He attributed the limited number of participants to space restrictions, adding that organisers had to turn down 150 publishing houses that had asked to take part.

Nearly 350 publishing houses are participating in the fair, according to Petra.

In cooperation with GAM, shuttle buses to the fair are available at the northern bus terminal, Al Mahatta Bus Terminal and in Sweileh, Biss noted.

Jamalon, an online bookstore, has arranged with Careem car booking service to reduce fares by 50 per cent for passengers heading to the book fair, he added, and the details of the offer will be announced on the JPU website (www.unionjp.com).

Seminars, poetry readings and musical performances are on the fair’s agenda this year.