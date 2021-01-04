2 men handed 8-year prison terms each for plotting subversive acts

AMMAN — The Court of Cassation has upheld a September State Security Court (SSC) ruling, sentencing two men to eight years in prison each for plotting subversive acts against the American and Israeli embassies in Jordan in 2018.

The defendants were also convicted of promoting Daesh ideology through social media to gain more sympathisers and were handed the maximum punishment.

Court documents said the defendants, who were friends, adopted takfiri ideology in 2015 after monitoring the Daesh group’s activities on social media.

“The defendants were convinced that Daesh applied the proper Sharia [Islamic law] and decided to spread its ideology to their friends and relatives using Telegram application,” court documents said.

In late 2017, the first defendant pledged allegiance to one of Daesh leaders and decided, with the help of the second defendant, to carry out terrorist activities against the American and Israeli embassies, court papers said.

“The two gathered around JD3,000 to buy weapons to carry out the attacks but they were arrested by the security forces in 2018 before committing any terrorist act,” court papers said.

The SSC general prosecutor asked the higher court to uphold the sentence, stating the SSC had followed the proper procedures.

The defendants contested the SSC ruling through their lawyers, claiming that “the SCC did not submit any evidence that they used social media to spread the Daesh ideology”.

The lawyers also charged that the SSC prosecutor “failed to present any other solid evidence that would implicate their client with the charges”.

“Our clients were subjected to torture and duress to confess to criminal plots that they did not commit,” the lawyers charged.

However, the higher court ruled that the SSC had followed the proper procedures and the defendants deserved the verdict they had received.

“It was clear that the defendants confessed willingly to their desire to be part of the terror group and the authorities’ investigation procedures were correct and within the law,” the Court of Cassation said.

The Court of Cassation judges were Mohammad Ibrahim, Mohammad Khashashneh, Nayef Samarat, Fawzi Nahar and Hayel Amr.