2 studies on localisation, role of JONAF in COVID-19 crisis response launched

AMMAN — The Arab Renaissance for Democracy and Development (ARDD) in partnership with the International Council of Voluntary Agencies (ICVA) on Thursday launched two studies titled, “Strengthening Localisation in Jordan” and “The Role of the Jordanian National NGOs Forum (JONAF) in the COVID-19 Crisis Response”.

The two studies were launched during a meeting attended by Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Musa Maaytah and was live-streamed on ARDD’s Facebook page.

The study, titled “Strengthening Localisation in Jordan” focusses on the interaction between international assistance actors and Jordanian agencies, aiming at “creating clarity and momentum”, according to the study.

It added: “The broad question underlying this research is whether and how the large presence of international aid agencies in Jordan over the past two decades has significantly reinforced the country’s collective capacities to deal with refugees and with socio-economic shocks.”

The study works with an interpretation of localisation, in line with the intent of the Grand Bargain, based not on ideological but compelling strategic reasons that are applicable to Jordan.

“Collaborative action is the only way to address calamities and crises,” Maaytah said, adding that during this world crisis there should be a “clear methodology” for monitoring and assessing the financial allocations, projects and programmes, in addition to developing performance indicators, identifying relevant expenditures, as well as, linking the projects to the objectives of sustainable development.

Furthermore, the minister added that “the ultimate purpose of any project must be to improve the lives of citizens and to develop their participation in society”.

“As we all now, Jordan has been and continues to be a haven for persons seeking protection in a volatile region,” Omar Nuseir, director of the Humanitarian Assistance Department at the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, said during the meeting.

Adding that despite the challenges that Jordan faces including the coronavirus pandemic and its implications, as well as, the economic pressures it continues to take steps on the path of reform, in addition to changing its challenges into opportunities.

Linda Al Kalash, CEO of Tamkeen for Legal Aid and Human Rights, said during the meeting that “JONAF has had a leading role during this period and we are currently working on the following plan to respond to what is next to come.”

Kalash, who is also a member of JONAF’s administrative committee, expressed hopes that there would be active cooperation between civil society institutions and governmental entities, adding that “civil society organisations are the closest to the populations”.

The meeting also saw a discussion session on the two studies and their findings.