2 virus cases recorded Tuesday

By JT - Jul 08,2020 - Last updated at Jul 08,2020

AMMAN — The Kingdom on Tuesday registered two new COVID-19 cases, among them no local cases, increasing the caseload to 1,169, according to the government.

Health Minister Saad Jaber said that epidemiological investigation teams conducted 8,037 random virus tests nationwide on Tuesday.

The minister said that 52 COVID-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment after 12 patients were discharged on Tuesday.

Jaber also launched the Sahtak (your health) application for smart phones which provides users with the latest information and news related to the COVID-19 disease, in addition to guidelines and warnings pertaining to the epidemiological status.