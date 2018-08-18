200 per cent increase in eFAWATEERcom e-payments

AMMAN — Payments through eFAWATEERcom, an online bill payment service, have increased to JD3.643 billion by the end of July, 2018, compared with JD1.208 billion in the same period of 2017, marking a 200 per cent increase, the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) announced on Saturday.

The number of bills paid through the service in this year’s January-July period stood at 4.869 million, compared with 2.303 million invoices that were paid in the same period of 2017, the CBJ added as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

On a monthly basis, the value of payments in July, 2018 reached JD617.8 million, up by 65.9 per cent when compared to June, the bank said.

eFAWATEERcom data show that the total value of payments since launching the system in 2015 reached JD7.592 billion that was paid through 11.876 million invoices.

Public departments amounted for the biggest share of payments with 94.4 per cent in the first seven months of the year with a total value of JD3.442 billion.

A total of 30 banks and financial institutions offer e-payment services, while 143 facilities in the public and private sectors issue bills that are accepted by the system.

CBJ expected new 18 facilities to join the system soon through issuing invoices payable through the portal.

Services offered by eFAWATEERcom include water, electricity, telecom, education and healthcare bills, in addition to government fines and taxes.