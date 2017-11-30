‘2018 to witness more advancement in human rights’

AMMAN — Government Coordinator for Human Rights Basel Tarawneh said that the year 2018 will witness more advancement in the human rights fields in Jordan, following pledges by the government to implement several of the international conventions signed over the years.

“Everyone will be part of this process. The government and the civil society will work hand in hand to ensure the implementation of human rights conventions,” Tarawneh said.

His remarks were made during a meeting with students of the University of Jordan held to highlight the Kingdom’s efforts in the field of human rights.

“My office was established almost four years as a sign of the government’s commitment to respecting the human rights of its citizens, as well as the international conventions,” Tarawneh told an audience of over 150 students.

He added: “It is the duty of this office and the team working with [me] to constantly meet with university students to raise their awareness about human rights concepts and what the government is doing to ensure the rights of its citizens.”

Also speaking during the meeting was Suhair Sweiss from the Ministry of Political and Parliamentary Affairs. She said that her ministry “was one of the first governmental entities in Jordan to establish a human rights unit to spread human rights awareness among society”.

“We are constantly monitoring the human rights situation in Jordan and we are collaborating with Tarawneh’s office and other local organisations working on human rights,” Sweiss said.

Criminal Prosecutor for the Transparency Office at the Public Security Department Lt. Col. Sameh Hadban also highlighted his office’s role in ensuring “proper police conduct and follow up on any cases of torture or abuse”.

“My office has been working tirelessly to follow up on complaints made by citizens of any alleged police misconduct or brutality and we have referred several police officers to the police court on such allegations,” Hadban told the audience.

During the 90-minute meeting, the students exchanged thoughts, ideas as well as questions on human rights in Jordan.