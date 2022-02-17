2,137 students graduate from CPF’s ‘I participate’ programme

AMMAN — The Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) on Thursday announced that a total of 2,137 university students have graduated from its flagship training programme “Ana Usharek” (I participate).

The programme is designed to help university students learn about the core principles of democracy, citizenship, human rights and civic responsibility, according to the CPF website.

In a statement, the CPF indicated that the graduates who completed the course were engaged in training sessions focused on democracy, elections, media, human rights, the role of political parties, citizenship, integrity, transparency and local governance, in addition to education on gender, tolerance and social peace.

The CPF is implementing the programme in cooperation with the National Democratic Institute under funding from the United States Agency for International Development.

Since its launch in 2011, “Ana Usharek” has witnessed the participation of 45,000 students.