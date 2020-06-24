24 virus cases, among them 1 local infection, reported Wednesday

AMMAN — Twenty-four new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the Kingdom on Wednesday, including only one local infection, increasing the caseload to 1071, the government announced.

The new cases included four Jordanians returning from abroad, one from Saudi Arabia, one from Kuwait, one from Palestine and one from the UAE, who have been in quarantine at designated hotels.

Epidemiological investigation teams are working to discover the source of the local infection reported in Amman, a Prime Ministry statement said.

Among the new cases were 19 truck drivers who tested positive at the Omari border crossing, 13 of whom are Jordanian, the statement added.

Also on Wednesday, 10 people left hospitals while 7,518 virus tests were conducted, bringing the cumulative number of coronaviurs tests since the beginning of the crisis to 348,679, according to the statement.

The Ministry of Health has renewed its call on citizens to use the “Aman” (Safety) application, which alerts users if they come into contact with a person infected with the virus.

The ministry also urged those who have received alerts from the app to “quickly visit specialised health centres and laboratories” for testing.