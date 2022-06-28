25 PSD personnel injured in Aqaba gas leak incident discharged from hospital

AMMAN — A total of 25 police, civil defence and gendarmerie personnel, who were hospitalised due to the toxic chlorine gas leak at the Aqaba port, were discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said on Tuesday.

The PSD's personnel were injured while on duty at the port and the surrounding area, fulfilling surveillance and guarding tasks, the PSD said, noting that among the injuries were a number of Al Durra border guards, which is adjacent to the incident site, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

From the moment the incident was reported, the Civil Defence Department's (CDD) teams rushed to the scene; the first responder the CDD's hazardous materials team, thanks to its readiness to deal with emergencies, notably with the required machinery, equipment and protective clothing, the PSD said.

Only two injuries were reported among the responding rescue teams, the directorate said.

The PSD added that two specialised teams from the laboratory management and criminal evidence arrived at the scene immediately following the incident and completed the detection and collection of proofs and samples, which were sent to undergo laboratory tests and the results to be sent to the competent authorities.

The PSD said that its personnel assisted 450 persons injured in the toxic chlorine gas leak, who have been transferred to hospitals.