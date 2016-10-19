‘27% of vocational training students are women’

AMMAN — The Vocational Training Corporation (VTC) has trained 21,504 students, 27 per cent of whom were female, the Sisterhood Is Global Institute (SIGI) said on Tuesday.

The figure includes all those who started training in 2014 or earlier, according to a VTC report.

The corporation provides training through 43 centres across Jordan, SIGI said, noting that eight centres are located in the northern region, 23 in central Jordan and 12 in the south.

The number of female trainees varies in different categories, and female students accounted for 37 per cent of the graduates in 2014.

SIGI commended the efforts of the VTC in supplying the labour market with in-demand specialties, bridging the gap caused by the mismatch between education outcomes and the market’s demands.

According to the 2015 general census, Jordanian women start withdrawing from the labour market at the age of 30, despite having a high-level education, preventing them from reaching decision-making positions.

Unemployment in the first quarter of 2016 reached 22.08 per cent among women and 12.9 per cent among men, while the average unemployment rate reached 14.7 per cent.