2nd flight carrying Russian tourists arrive in Aqaba

AMMAN — A plane carrying Russian tourists arrived on Sunday at King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The flight is the second of scheduled weekly flights to the Kingdom, which will continue until the end of this year.

Minister of Tourism Nayef Al Fayez said that the arrival of the Russian tourists and their scheduled visits to the tourist and archaeological sites across the Kingdom support the tourism sector.

He highlighted the Kingdom’s readiness to receive foreign tourists again after a long pause due to the COVID pandemic, given Kingdom’s ability to control the epidemiological situation and maintain low numbers of coronavirus infections.

For his part, General Manager of Travco, the company receiving tourists, Paolo Nocherino, said that the arrival of Russian tourists for the second week comes as a result of joint efforts made by the company and the Jordan Tourism Board.