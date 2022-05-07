3 people injured in house collapse in Salt

By JT - May 07,2022 - Last updated at May 07,2022

A view of a collapsed building in Salt. Three people were injured in the incident, including a foreign worker, according to the director of Al Hussein Hospital (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Ministry of Public Works and Housing’s inspection teams on Saturday checked on a house that collapsed earlier in the day in Salt resulting in the injury of three people.

The ministry in a statement said that an extension was recently added to the house that was built in the 1970s, noting that failure to comply with the national building code, notably not issuing the required licence, not adopting a schematic design approved by the Jordan Engineers Association (JEA), and not dealing with a contractor registered under the Jordanian Construction Contractors Association, has led to the collapse.

The ministry made immediate recommendations to be implemented as soon as possible, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The ministry called on the public to abide by the regulations of the National Building Council and to obtain permits before commencing with any construction operations to ensure public safety and sustainability.

Director of Al Hussein Hospital in Salt Rami Abu Rumman said that the injured, including a foreign worker, are hospitalised and listed in fair condition.