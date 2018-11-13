30 new violations referred to JIACC, raising total to 41 cases

AMMAN — Prime Minister Omar Razzaz on Monday referred 30 new violations in a number of municipalities listed in the Audit Bureau's report to the Jordan Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission (JIACC).

The prime minister instructed the immediate retrieval of recent unlawfully spent capital that has been disbursed in several municipalities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Sami Dawood, the chairperson of the committee entrusted by the Cabinet with examining the Audit Bureau’s report and the secretary general of the Council of Ministers, briefed the premier on the violations that had been dealt with and the mechanisms followed for settling these infringements.

Dawood pointed out that the number of violations that had been referred to the JIACC reached 41, in addition to dozens of cases in which individuals were requested to return undeserved payments from public money.

He added that the violations reviewed by the committee on Monday are related to municipalities, eight of which were referred for further investigation and specific recommendations for settlement, while six violations have been settled and the Ministry of Municipal Affairs briefed the committee on their settlement procedures.

The 2017 audit showed “multiple financial irregularities and violations”, which include 69 instances of financial corruption and fraud amounting to around JD2.3 million.

These violations were attributed to accountants, treasurers and tax collectors, who “manipulated records and receipts”.

The law requires the Audit Bureau to present an annual report to the Lower House, which would outline any irregularities, deficiencies or weaknesses in the performance of the audited entities. The report should be presented at the beginning of the Parliament’s ordinary session, and at any other time the House of Representatives may require.

The bureau oversees the revenues, expenditures, deposits, advances, loans, settlements and warehouse accounts for all government ministries, departments, agencies, public official institutions and independent official entities.

It also oversees the municipal boards, syndicates, professional unions, charities and voluntary bodies, as well as companies in which the government has a 50 per cent stake or more.