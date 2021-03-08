35 deaths, 6,302 virus cases add to Jordan's COVID tally

AMMAN — Thirty-five COVID-19 deaths and 6,302 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Sunday, increasing the caseload to 427,717, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 4,935, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The cases comprised 3,672 infections in Amman, 605 in Irbid, including 48 in Ramtha District, 181 in Mafraq, 266 in Zarqa, 536 in Balqa, 257 in Karak, 87 in Ajloun, 213 in Aqaba, 144 in Madaba, 195 in Jerash, and 95 in Maan, and 51 in Tafileh.

The statement added that there are currently 55,467 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 332 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Sunday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 2,133, the statement said, adding that 227 recovered patients left hospitals.

The statement revealed that the number of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in hospitals on Saturday totalled 1,720, registering an occupancy rate of 38 per cent, while a total of 469 ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, at a rate of 45 per cent.

A total of 215 ventilators were used for treating COVID-19 patients, at an occupancy rate of 22 per cent.

The statement added that 4,550 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Sunday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 367,315.

A total of 42,438 virus tests were also conducted on Sunday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 4,864,598, with the share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, standing at 14.85 per cent, the statement added.

The Ministry of Health has renewed its call on the public to abide by defence orders, as well as to adhere to precautionary measures, mainly wearing face masks and avoiding holding gatherings that exceed 20 people, according to the statement.

The ministry also called on the public to follow its awareness campaigns and register for receiving the vaccine.