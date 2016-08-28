37th issue of Al Qibla reprinted

AMMAN — A reprint of the 37th issue of Al Qibla newspaper, the mouthpiece of the Great Arab Revolt, is distributed with today’s Jordan Times issue.

The newspaper, which was being printed in Mecca a century ago, dedicated its editorial to statements by the Allies in WWI recognising the newly born Hashemite Kingdom in Hijaz.

The paper says that the Arab Hashemite Kingdom was taking care of all aspects of life and offering full services to its citizens.

The other half of the front page was dedicated to covering a ceremony where army recruits paid allegiance to Prince Ali Bin Hussein, son of King Hussein and military leader of the Great Arab Revolt. The intensely descriptive story continued on page 3, with full texts of speeches delivered at the ceremony.

The four-page paper, which stopped printing in 1924, also ran in the issue local stories about the daily life in Hijaz and at-a-glance news about developments in World War I and other international news.

The distribution of the paper (1916-1924) by The Jordan Times and other local dailies is part of celebrations of the centennial of the Great Arab Revolt.