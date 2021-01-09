40 coldest days of year forecast to be warmer than usual

AMMAN — Marbaniyeh, the forty coldest days of the year, is warmer than usual this year as temperatures are forecast to increase throughout this week.

ArabiaWeather, a weather forecasting company, predicts that as of Monday, a warm air mass will arrive from the African desert, allowing temperatures to reach 12 degrees above their annual average. Following the current dry period, rain will become more likely after mid-January, the forecasts indicate.

“I have never seen it this warm and sunny in January. It is usually extremely cold,” Mahmoud Masri, a Zarqa resident, told The Jordan Times on Friday. Other residents in the governorate agreed with Masri’s remarks.

The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) forecast temperatures in Amman on Sunday to reach a high of 18°C and a low of 7°C, increasing slightly on Monday and Tuesday to range between 19°C and 7°C.

In Aqaba, the weather is forecast to be warm and sunny with a high of 27°C and a low of 15°C on Sunday, with temperatures on Monday and Tuesday expected to be between 28°C and 16°C in the coastal city.