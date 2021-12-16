40 COVID deaths, 3,812 virus cases recorded Thursday

A total of 51,883 coronavirus virus tests were conducted on Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 12,943,065 (Petra file photo)

AMMAN — Forty COVID-19 deaths and 3,812 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Thursday, increasing the coronavirus caseload to 1,027,844, the government announced.

The new fatalities brought the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 12,118, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests that returned a positive result, known as the positive rate, stood at nearly 7.35 per cent.

A total of 51,883 coronavirus virus tests were conducted on Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 12,943,065, according to the statement.

The statement added that 4,770 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Thursday. The total number of recoveries after finishing the 14-day quarantine period is expected to stand at 951,537, according to the statement.

The statement added that there are currently 64,189 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 205 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Thursday, bringing the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 1,328, the statement said, adding that 158 recovered patients had left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds for COVID-19 patients reached 35 per cent, for ICU beds it reached 44 per cent and the occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 25 per cent.

In the central region, the isolation bed occupancy rate reached 34 per cent, 44 per cent for ICUs and 22 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation bed occupancy rate of 13 per cent, 14 per cent for ICUs and 13 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 1,502 infections in Amman, 738 in Irbid, 361 in Balqa, 471 in Zarqa, 115 in Madaba, 82 in Aqaba, 137 in Mafraq, 86 in Jerash, 99 in Ajloun, 105 in Karak, 23 in Tafileh, 18 in Maan, and 75 in Ramtha District, while no cases were registered in Petra District.

The statement added that the total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 4,259,892, while 3,847,828 have received their second shot.

The number of people who have registered on the vaccination platform has reached 4,591,327.