45 COVID deaths, 3,554 infections recorded Saturday

AMMAN — Forty-five COVID-19 deaths and 3,554 infections were recorded in the Kingdom on Saturday, increasing the caseload to 104,802, the government announced.

The reported fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 1,181, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The local cases comprised 1,731 infections in Amman, 509 in Irbid, including 217 in Ramtha district, 477 in Zarqa, 186 in Aqaba, 128 in Karak, 122 in Ajloun, 118 in Mafraq, 89 in Balqa, 73 in Jerash, 48 in Madaba, 38 in Tafileh, and 35 in Maan, including seven in Petra district.

A total of 196 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Saturday, increasing the number of people receiving treatment in hospitals to 1,914, of which 399 patients were in ICUs, the statement said.

The statement also added that 123 recovered patients left hospitals.

A total of 13,642 virus tests were also conducted on Saturday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered to 2,017,631.

The percentage of positive tests on Saturday stood at 26.1 per cent, the statement added.

Amid the growing number of local infections, the Ministry of Health has renewed its call on the public to abide by defence orders, as well as to adhere to precautionary measures, mainly wearing face masks and avoiding holding gatherings that exceed 20 people.

The ministry also highlighted the “Aman” (Safety) application for smartphones, which alerts users if they come into contact with a COVID-19 positive person, as well as “Sahtak” (your health) application, which provides users with the latest information and news related to COVID-19, in addition to guidelines and warnings pertaining to the Kingdom’s epidemiological situation.