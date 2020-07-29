5 virus cases recorded Wednesday

AMMAN — Five COVID-19 cases, all from abroad, were recorded in the Kingdom on Wednesday, increasing the caseload to 1,187, according the health minister.

During a press conference at the Prime Ministry, Health Minister Saad Jaber said that seven recovered people left hospitals.

The minister said that a total of 7,715 virus tests were conducted on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the beginning of the crisis to 585,469.

Also speaking at the presser, Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Musa Maaytah said that the Royal Decree, issued on Wednesday to hold parliamentary elections, "is a proof of the importance of enhancing political participation".

Maaytah said that the government's role is to support the Independent Elections Commission, mainly through providing it with qualified personnel, noting that the government will launch awareness programmes about the importance of participating in the elections with a focus on youth.

The minister pointed out that the commission published the regulations related to holding the elections almost a month ago, adding that these regulations take into consideration the safety and preventive measures in light of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said that banning strikes and gatherings aims at preventing overcrowding to ensure public health and safety.

Adaileh said that the ban on sit-ins also aims at preventing the closure of vital facilities and streets as well as ensuring flexible movement for the public.