50 youths from one tribe sign up for organ donation

AMMAN — Fifty young men from one tribe on Sunday registered their names to donate their organs as an initiative in support of the Jordan Society for Organ Donation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The young people belong to the Gharaibeh family and the signing up took place following a presentation by the society at the tribe's gathering house, or diwan, in Irbid Governortate, 90km to the north of Amman.

The society was established in 1997 and works on encouraging organ donation, especially cornea, heart, and kidney.

The gesture was made amid a “poor organ donation culture”, as described by Ghaith Qsous, a member of the society, in an interview with The Jordan Times last year. He said that “misconceptions”, including perceived religious perceptions are behind this phenomenon.