5,697 families received in-kind support in June — Social Development Ministry

AMMAN —The Ministry of Social Development published its June report on Sunday containing services, responses and monitoring visits the ministry’s various departments carried out across the Kingdom.

The ministry’s report mentioned that its directorates received 90 applications for licensing nurseries and that 15 nurseries were shut down and 20 were warned.

According to the report, the ministry provided cash assistance to about 585 families and 5,697 families received in-kind support.

The ministry carried out 4,305 studies to investigate how to give health insurance to impoverished families, 68 studies to determine how to exempt these families from paying treatment expenses, and 18 more studies to settle the rights of inheritors, the report stated.

The number of applications the ministry received to provide housing for low-income families reached 59, the report said, adding that the ministry maintained 12 houses and built 18 new houses.

The ministry also received 29 applications to establish charitable organisations and 121 charities applied for support from the ministry.

The report said that there were 174 applications for funding development projects within associations’ framework.

The ministry carried out 550 studies related to juvenile cases and 189 juveniles were hosted by the ministry in the month of June. The ministry’s anti-vagrancy department conducted 368 campaigns during which 1,464 vagrants were caught.

The number of new families that began benefiting from the ministry’s monthly allowance reached 1,006, according to the report.