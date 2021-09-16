6 COVID deaths, 1,116 virus cases recorded Wednesday

AMMAN — Six COVID-19 deaths and 1,116 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Wednesday, increasing the caseload to 810,559, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 10,574 according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, stood at nearly 3.41 per cent.

A total of 32,710 virus tests were also conducted on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 9,678,046, according to the statement.

The statement added that 893 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Wednesday, making the total number of recoveries to stand at 787,517 after finishing the 14-day quarantine period.

The statement added that there are currently 12,468 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 87 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Wednesday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 504, the statement said, adding that 69 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 10 per cent, ICU beds reached 15 per cent, while occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 4 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 14 per cent, 24 per cent for ICUs and 9 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation bed occupancy rate of 9 per cent, 13 per cent for ICUs and 12 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 480 infections in Amman, 115 in Irbid, 56 in Balqa, 160 in Zarqa, 12 in Madaba, 36 in Aqaba, 44 in Mafraq, 41 in Jerash, 24 in Ajloun, 54 in Karak, 33 in Tafileh and 48 in Maan.