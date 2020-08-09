6 virus cases, including 5 local infections, recorded Sunday

AMMAN — Six cases of COVID-19, including five local infections, were registered in the Kingdom on Sunday, increasing the caseload since the outbreak of the pandemic to 1,252, according to the Health Ministry.

The new cases included three persons who contracted the virus from COVID-19 patients in Irbid and two cases who were infected after coming into contact with a patient in Mafraq.

A Jordanian returning from Algeria who has been in quarantine at a designated hotel is among the new cases, according to a joint statement by the Prime Ministry and the Health Ministry.

Nine recoveries were reported on Sunday, while 5,925 virus tests were conducted, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the beginning of the crisis to 646,473.

The statement, which classified the Kingdom's epidemiological status as “moderate-risk level” added that Defence Order No.11 for 2020, which commits people to wearing gloves and face masks while in public, will be enforced this week, due to the occurrence of new local infections.

The Health Ministry has also renewed its call on citizens to abide by precautionary measures, mainly wearing face masks and maintaining physical distancing, as well as warned against practices that violate public safety, mainly gathering of more than 20 people.

The ministry also urged the citizens to use the “Sahtak” (your health) application for smartphones, which provides users with the latest information and news related to the COVID-19 disease, in addition to “Aman” (Safety) application, which alerts users if they come into contact with a person infected with the virus.