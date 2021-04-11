62 COVID deaths, 3,145 virus cases recorded Saturday

AMMAN — Sixty-two COVID-19 deaths and 3,145 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Saturday, increasing the caseload to 662,395, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 7,708, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, stood at nearly 12.65 per cent, compared with 12.39 per cent reported on Friday.

A total of 24,854 virus tests were also conducted on Saturday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 6,294,123, according to the statement.

The statement added that 7,183 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Saturday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 588,353.

The statement added that there are currently 66,334 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 249 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Saturday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 2,835, the statement said, adding that 180 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 44 per cent, ICU beds reached 74 per cent, while occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 51 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 56 per cent, 70 per cent for ICUs and 39 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation beds occupancy rate of 28 per cent, 42 per cent for ICUs and 31 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 1,032 infections in Amman, 640 in Irbid, including 94 in Ramtha district, 534 in Zarqa, 198 in Mafraq, 112 in Jerash, 110 in Karak, 108 in Madaba, 97 in Aqaba, 95 in Ajloun, 91 in Balqa, 75 in Tafileh, and 53 in Maan, including 31 cases in Petra district.