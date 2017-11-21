70 per cent of GCC-funded projects implemented

AMMAN — The government has implemented some 70 per cent of projects financed by the Gulf grant, official data announced on Tuesday.

The money transferred by Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the UAE under the grant totalled $2.668 billion, amounting to 71 per cent of the total grant of $3.75 billion, according to a statement by the Planning and International Cooperation Ministry.

The government has listed projects funded under the grant in the state budget between 2012 and 2018, and were the budget laws for these years have been duly endorsed by Parliament in line with the Constitution.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in 2011 agreed a grant to finance priority development schemes in Jordan, where Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE honoured their pledges by providing $1.25 billion each.

Qatar has not fulfilled its commitment to pay 25 per cent of the total sum.

The funds were allocated to finance development projects in various sectors, including energy, mineral resources, education, health, municipalities, roads, water and sanitation, local development, investment and ICT.

The three GCC countries tasked their development funds with managing and executing the grant in coordination with the government according to the best international practices, the statement added.