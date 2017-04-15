You are here
78,493 arrest warrants executed in 1st quarter of 2017
By JT - Apr 15,2017 - Last updated at Apr 15,2017
AMMAN — The number of successfully executed arrest warrants reached 78,493 during the first quarter of 2017, out of a total of 91,912 warrants issued, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Saturday.
During the same period of 2016, 263,723 arrest warrants were successfully executed out of 287,000 warrants issued, amounting to a 91 per cent execution rate.
According to regulations that came into force in 2010, no arrests can be conducted in financial cases involving sums of less than JD2,000.
Instead, those involved in financial cases are required to visit the relevant courts, according to an official quoted by Petra.
Among those arrested was a man who was wanted for an alleged JD59 million debt which spanned 86 cases.
In Zarqa, 22km east of Amman, a 58 year old woman was arrested for 16 alleged financial offences, according to a security source.
The source said that the woman went off the radar in 2013, but was recently arrested.
The judicial execution directorate returned JD2,217 million in 2017, compared to JD8 million in 2016.
