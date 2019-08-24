'80 per cent of Istiqlal Street-Mahatta bridge work completed'

AMMAN — The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) has finished work on the concrete upper bridge and its pillars, which will connect Istiqlal Street to the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) station building to be built in Mahatta complex, a municipality statement said on Saturday.

The 150-metre bridge is 80 per cent completed and is part of the BRT project. Work is ongoing to complete the remaining 20 per cent, the statement said.

The project's director, Hani Abbadi, said that work on the BRT routes on Istiqlal Street will start soon, including the installation of traffic lights in the street, connected to the rapid bus' route and the bridge.

The route will start at the main station in Sweileh, according to Abbadi, who added that from there it will continue towards Queen Rania Street to Sports City Circle and then turn left towards Al Shaheed Street, passing through Al Mashaghel tunnel and into Tareq area intersection in Tabarbour.

From the Tareq intersection, the buses will head to Prince Hamza Street, which will be connected to Istiqlal Street, leading directly to Mahatta's connecting bridge, currently under construction.

This connecting bridge is expected to be completed within 75 days, the statement said, adding that after this, work will begin on constructing sidewalks that will be pedestrian-friendly and accessible to people with disabilities.

In related news, GAM council member Mekhled Al Manaseer has won the seat of Deputy Amman Mayor during elections that took place on Saturday at GAM's hall, winning with 20 votes to 16 against his opponent Hazem Neimat.

In a session headed by Amman Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh, the mayor appointed Deputy Amman Mayor Mekhled Al Manaseer as a member of the Amman Vision Transport Company's board of directors.