82 COVID deaths, 3,565 virus cases recorded Monday

AMMAN — Eighty-two COVID-19 deaths and 3,565 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Monday, increasing the caseload to 669,300, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 7,855 according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, stood at nearly 12.88 per cent, compared with 12.54 per cent reported on Sunday.

A total of 27,673 virus tests were also conducted on Monday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 6,348,440, according to the statement.

The statement added that 7,751 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Monday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 604,044.

The statement added that there are currently 57,401 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 291 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Monday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 2,718, the statement said, adding that 277 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 41 per cent, ICU beds reached 72 per cent, while occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 52 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 52 per cent, 66 per cent for ICUs and 34 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation beds occupancy rate of 29 per cent, 52 per cent for ICUs and 23 per cent for ventilators.