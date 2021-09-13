9 COVID deaths, 1,086 virus cases recorded on Monday

AMMAN — Nine COVID-19 deaths and 1,086 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Monday, increasing the caseload to 808,470, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 10,557, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, stood at nearly 3.32 per cent.

A total of 32,760 virus tests were also conducted on Monday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 9,614,068, according to the statement.

The statement added that 867 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Monday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 785,702.

The statement added that there are currently 12,211 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 60 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Monday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 507, the statement said, adding that 88 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 11 per cent, ICU beds reached 16 per cent, while the occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 6 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 15 per cent, 23 per cent for ICUs and 9 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation bed occupancy rate of 7 per cent, 12 per cent for ICUs and 14 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 394 in Amman, 181 in Zarqa, 140 in Irbid, 62 in Tafileh, 61 in Aqaba, 46 in Balqa, 43 in Karak, 40 in Mafraq, 32 in Jerash, 31 in Maan, 27 in Ajloun, 15 in Ramtha District, eight in Madaba and six in Petra District.

The statement also added that the total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 3,587,736 while 3,108,041 got their second shot.

The number of people who have registered on the vaccination platform has reached 4,039,948.