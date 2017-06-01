AMMAN — A local campaign is continuing its efforts to release women debtors detained in prison or wanted, in order to ensure they will spend Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr at home with their families.

A total of 92 women debtors have been released from prison so far, with an additional 18 women expected to be released, campaign co-founder Hamzeh Hussami said on Thursday.

The overall number of women expected to be released, according to available documents and donations, will reach 110 by this weekend, Hussami said, adding that the campaign aims to help as many women as possible celebrate the holy month with their families.

Regarding the cases of the 92 released women, the lowest debt was JD56, while the highest amounted to JD400, the activist noted, explaining that, in most cases, husbands has asked their wives to take loans to start the husbands’ projects, as it is considered easier for women to take out loans.

For a woman to take a loan for a small project, three options are available, he explained: the Microfund for Women, Tamweelcom or Finca Jordan, which allows them to take small loans.

“It is much easier for women to take out a loan. It only requires a woman sponsor and an overall view of the case of the applicant, but the funds provided for women sometimes backfire,” he told The Jordan Times.

As of last year, over 500 women were imprisoned for failing to repay small loans “taken out of necessity”, the activist explained.

Other cases include either losing a husband or a son, he said.

Two of the women, Hussami recalls, were breast cancer and leukemia patients who were imprisoned despite their health conditions.

Another case in Aqaba, he said, happened when the parents of a new-born child were not allowed to get her a birth certificate and register the child’s name at the Civil Status and Passports Department, due to failure to repay a debt of around JD500.

The campaign is divided into three stages: releasing imprisoned women with debts of less than JD500, then women with debts of more than JD500, while the third stage will deal with detained and wanted women.

He added that, with each day, a fine is added to the amount the women should repay, ranging from JD0.25 to JD1.

Hussami noted that campaign members do not receive money as they are only responsible for linking the donor to a case of their choice, then to judicial departments to solve the issue and release the woman, adding that the campaign will continue after Ramadan.

To donate, campaign organisers can be reached at: 0779725049.