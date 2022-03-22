ACC discusses economic cooperation with Hebron trade delegation

Amman Chamber of Commerce President Khalil Hajj Tawfiq speaks during a meeting with a trade delegation from Hebron on Monday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) President Khalil Hajj Tawfiq highlighted that supporting the Palestinian economy is a duty and in Jordan’s national interest, calling for increasing efforts to reinvigorate trade relations between the countries and overcome obstacles created by the Israeli occupation.

During a meeting with a trade delegation from Hebron on Monday, Tawfiq said that working with Palestinian companies goes in accordance with the Kingdom’s policy of providing support for Palestinians, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The ACC is determined to replace Israeli products in the West Bank with Jordanian ones, Tawfiq said, adding that one way it seeks to accomplish this is by establishing a permanent exhibition of Palestine’s industry at their headquarters, to promote investment opportunities in Palestine.

Nour Al Din Jaradat, who headed the delegation from Hebron, emphasised the importance of the ACC’s efforts in expanding trade between the Kingdom and Palestine.

In addition, Jaradat said that during the meetings with the Palestinian Authority, private sector representatives highlighted the importance of increasing trade with Jordan and reducing Israeli imports, which currently total $5 billion per year.

Jaradat added that Jordanian-Palestinian trade remains modest, with the total trade volume not exceeding $400 million annually, but underscored that there is “a lot of room” for this number to grow in the future.

According to ACC statistics, the total trade volume between Jordan and the Palestinian Authority stood at JD179 million last year, with Jordanian exports constituted JD132 million.

The ACC added that 86 Palestinian companies have registered with it as of last year, with a combined capital of around JD16 million.