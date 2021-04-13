ACC exports down by 19.7% in Q1 2021

AMMAN — The value of exports of the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) went down by 19.7 per cent during the first quarter of 2021 compared with the same period of 2020, ACC figures showed on Monday.

The value of certificates of origin issued by the ACC in the first three months of 2021 to export goods totalled JD151 million compared with JD188 million in the same period of 2020, the ACC figures revealed as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The ACC issued 4,865 certificates of origin in the first quarter of 2021, compared with 5,209 certificates in the corresponding period of last year, the chamber said.

The ACC noted that a total of 850 certificates were issued for shipments to the UAE, followed by Saudi Arabia (622), Iraq (341), Egypt (202), and India with 37 certificates.

The majority of exports during the January-March period went to Iraq, which accounted for JD53 million, followed by the UAE with JD12 million, Egypt with JD10 million, India with JD9 million, and Saudi Arabia with JD8 million.

With regard to re-exports of foreign products, the chamber said they amounted to about JD85 million, while industrial, agricultural and Arab products exports reached JD27 million, JD19 million and JD7 million respectively.