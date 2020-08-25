ACC warns of ‘dire economic consequences’ from further lockdowns

AMMAN — A possible shut down of some economic sectors and imposing comprehensive curfews alongside other measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus will further burden the national economy, according to the Amman Chamber of Commerce’s (ACC) board of directors.

In an emergency meeting held on Monday to discuss the repercussions of the epidemiological situation and the recent spike in local COVID-19 infections, the board said that “the economy cannot shoulder any further losses, especially when there are ‘afflicted’ sectors still shutdown and others that still have not recovered and struggling to survive”.

“The events of the past two weeks, notably the rise in local infection numbers, happened due to complacency in implementing measures at the border crossings, especially the Jaber border crossing, which led to confusion in the commerce sector due to the many conflicting statements issued throughout,” the board added.

The meeting was held as a continuation of a series of dialogues recently held with the Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Tareq Hammouri, according to an ACC statement.

The ACC board highlighted the importance of “dealing logically with the crisis”, boosting citizens’ awareness and ensuring their commitment to rules and regulations to prevent the spread of the virus, while penalising any careless acts.

However, they said that this should not be done through measures and decisions “that will only deepen economic problems without guarantee of being effective in combating the coronavirus”.

The chamber’s board of directors said that the private sector “cannot wait” for press conferences or releases every day to know what will happen to them, the economy and the workers “without actively participating in the work of all committees that take decisions and provide recommendations”.

“Otherwise, the private sector will be deprived of presenting its point of view and expertise, which should be part of national interest in a crisis that requires the unity of all efforts to come out with the least possible amount of losses,” the board added in the statement.

In regard to official press statements issued concerning the coronavirus, the board said they have “a large impact on the psyche of consumers and investors”.

The board also pointed out that recent statements have “disrupted markets” and negatively affected many sectors, including the stationery and private school sectors.

The ACC board members called for establishing a council to “save the national economy post-haste”, whose members are chosen based on different criteria than other councils, according to the statement.

The council’s role lies in creating a roadmap that ensures bold measures and decisions taken to save many sectors and preserve the jobs.

“The economy will not bear any sort of lockdown and curfews, whatsoever,” head of the ACC Khalil Haj Tawfiq told The Jordan Times last week.

“A number of the sectors being shutdown are on the brink of bankruptcy and the working sectors have not recovered yet, with many in the danger of shutting down at any time,” Haj Tawfiq said earlier.