Acting LH speaker receives Saudi military delegation

AMMAN — Acting Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi on Tuesday stressed the “deep-rooted brotherly” Jordanian-Saudi relations and keenness to further develop them at all levels to realise joint interests.

Receiving a military delegation from the Saudi Command and Staff College, Safadi said that Jordan has made qualitative steps towards the envisioned political reform process under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah who ordered the formation of the Royal Committee to Modernise the Political System, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In this regard, the lawmaker reviewed the constitutional amendments that the Lower Chamber has recently endorsed to support the political reform process.

The delegates said that Saudi Arabia and Jordan have managed to overcome several surrounding challenges, which requires enhancing efforts and positions to protect joint interests.