Activists campaign for release of women jailed for small debts

AMMAN — Activists on Friday started a campaign in Amman to release Jordanian women who have been imprisoned for failing to repay debts.

The campaign started when the founders heard the story of a woman jailed for failing to repay JD355, campaign co-founder Hamzeh Hussami explained.

“We started working on the campaign to release women imprisoned for small amounts of money. We thought of starting a country-wide campaign to help these women,” he told The Jordan Times.

The first stage of the campaign, according to Hussami, aims to secure the release of women in prison for debts lower than JD500, while the second stage provides support to detainees and women who have not yet been tried.

The campaign is seeking donations to pay the debts of women who took loans and fell into debt while trying to pay for life’s necessities, the organiser said, adding that individual donors can choose which women to help based on, for example, whether a woman is a widow, divorced or a single mother.

When donors select a case, the organiser explained, they have to either inform the judicial directorates or a lawyer working as a volunteer on the case, to ensure that the women are released.

Hussami said the goal was to release as many women possible before the holy month of Ramadan, so that the women can celebrate with their families and children.

“The shocking part is that, in most cases, the debts women have are because of loans they took for their husbands’ projects, but their husbands ended up leaving them or getting a divorce,” he added.

The campaign organisers said they have received phone calls from many people inquiring about ways to help and places to donate, including people living outside Jordan, voicing hope that judicial departments and the courts will cooperate with donors to make the process easier.

“In international agreements, it is not allowed to have both parents detained or imprisoned, since the children would have no guardian,” Hussami said, adding that “it is also prohibited to imprison pregnant women and new mothers, who are still breastfeeding”.

Donors can contact the organisers of the campaign at: 0779725049