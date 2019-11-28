Activists celebrate Jordan's milestones in women's rights

AMMAN — To mark International Women Human Rights Defenders Day, which falls on November 29, Jordanian activists are highlighting the achievements of Jordanian women in the fight for their rights and recognising the challenges that still lie ahead.

Earlier in the month, over 300 men, women and children staged a sit-in near the Prime Ministry following an assault by a 31-year-old husband on his wife, which caused the victim to lose her vision.

Hamda Abu Leil, a 52-year-old woman who attended the protest that day, told The Jordan Times: “When I was as young as the victim, you would not see this amount of people explicitly demanding a better legal and social framework for women's right in front of the Prime Ministry with police personnel just standing there.”

“The improvement is not just that the protesters are peacefully left unbothered, but that there are protesters at all,” she added.

Women activists reaffirmed their stance against all forms of violence against women with Government Coordinator for Human Rights Abeer Dababneh, upholding Jordan’s “human-rights-based approach, which is reflected in the Jordanian Constitution”.

“Our Constitution grants equality to all Jordanians and opposes discrimination between them, and His Majesty King Abdullah's Discussion Papers underline the same notion. The importance of empowering Jordanian women in various political, economic, social and cultural fields has been among the government’s top priorities,” Dababneh told The Jordan Times over the phone.

On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, which fell on November 25, the government highlighted that its 2016-2025 “comprehensive national plan for human rights includes the amendment of legislation and the development of policies to ensure equal human rights”.

A year after the plan was launched, Article 308 of the Jordanian penal code, which originally stated that rapists could avoid jail time if they marry their victims and remain married for at least three to five years, was revoked.

Around 63 women’s rights organisations launched a campaign over social media urging for the article to be scrapped, and on August 1, 2017, after months of sessions, the Cabinet passed the measure to cancel the article.

While the abolishment of Article 308 was a success, 2017 also saw Cabinet approval of new regulations allowing for minors as young as 15 to get married if two judges authorise the union.

The underage marriage law has been much disputed inParliament and public opinion, with MP Wafa Bani Mustafa fighting for it to be revoked in Parliament, and civil societies such as the Jordanian National Commission for Women launching the “It’s Still Too Early for Her, the Uniform Looks Better on Her” campaign.

Dababneh said that the “Jordanian government is aware of the need to continue to unite national and international efforts to promote the advancement of women in order to achieve the goals of sustainable development”, adding that the implementation of recommendations from relevant national institutions and the universal periodic review of human rights will "see more light in the coming years”.

Another issue that garners attention from activists every year is the right to nationality for children of Jordanian women, who, according to Jordanian citizenship law, cannot pass down nationality to their children, even if they were born in the Kingdom.

An absence of nationality translates into curtailed rights. For example, university students who do not hold a Jordanian passport or national identification card must enroll in universities' international programme — the fees for which can reach up to eight times higher than the competitive programme that nationals can enroll in.

The Cabinet, however, has passed a bill stating that the children of Jordanian women will receive equal treatment when it comes to higher education at Jordanian universities and will be given a privilege card.

Activists, however, still demand “a complete pass of nationality, just like a man can do”, as worded by a social media campaign on the issue.