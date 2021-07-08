Adaileh attends OIC Ministerial Conference on Women in Cairo

AMMAN — Jordan's Ambassador to Cairo and the Kingdom's permanent representative to the Arab League Amjad Adaileh on Thursday took part in the eighth session of the OIC Ministerial Conference on Women held in Cairo, titled “Preserving the Achievements of Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women in the Light of the COVID-19 Pandemic and Beyond.”

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sis inaugurated the conference, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Addressing the gathering, Adaileh, who headed the Jordanian delegation, highlighted that in line with the vision of the Jordanian state and its Hashemite leadership, the empowerment of women is a top priority for the government, notably enhancing women’s role in decision-making, Petra, reported.

Adaileh also reviewed the Kingdom’s efforts to achieve sustainable national development, specifically the objectives of the Sustainable Development Goals, mainly the fifth objective pertaining to gender equity and gender inclusion.