Adaileh takes part in Arab League-EU Political and Security Committee meeting

AMMAN — Jordan's permanent representative to the Arab League Amjad Adaileh on Wednesday participated in the ninth meeting of the Arab League’s permanent delegates and EU Political and Security Committee members.

The meeting’s agenda focused on a number of political and security issues of mutual interest, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The meeting’s first session was allocated to discuss the Palestinian cause and peacebuilding in the Middle East.

The second session dealt with development in Lebanon, Libya and Iraq, while the third shed light on Yemen, Syria, Iran and the fight against terrorism.

Adaileh reiterated Jordan's stances towards pivotal Arab issues, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause, stressing the Kingdom's support, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, towards efforts exerted to solve various crises faced by Arab and foreign countries, in a manner that serves security and stability in the region and the world.