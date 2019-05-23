AIG hosts 2020 Middle East, Africa aviation summit for first time in Jordan

By JT - May 23,2019 - Last updated at May 23,2019

AMMAN — The Airport International Group (AIG) on Wednesday announced that it will be hosting the 2020 Centre for Aviation (CAPA) Middle East and Africa Aviation Summit in March next year, for the first time in Jordan.

The announcement was made during the CAPA summit in Dubai last month, the AIG said in a statement that was sent to The Jordan Times.

The summit presents a powerful platform for the exchange of unique insights and business prospects in the regional industry, the AIG highlighted.

It is one of several events organised around the globe by CAPA, one of the world’s most trusted sources of market intelligence for the aviation and travel industry, according to the AIG.

Hundreds of industry leaders, renowned experts and key stakeholders convene regularly for these summits all around the world, the statement underlined.

Next year, they will be convening in Jordan to address current and future trends, opportunities and challenges emerging within the Middle East and Africa market.

Notably, the two regional markets boast the highest expected industry growth rates worldwide, the AIG pointed out.

“We are excited to be hosting the CAPA Middle East and Africa Aviation Summit next year,” commented AIG CEO Kjeld Binger.

This is an “opportune time for aviation stakeholders from around the world to gather in Jordan and come up with new ideas and solutions to elevate the overall air travel experience within our region”, he added.

The summit will help position Jordan as a prime host of prominent events within today’s highly dynamic local, regional and international aviation arenas, the AIG statement reaffirmed.

“We look forward to this prestigious event and the positive results it will undoubtedly yield for all parties involved,” commented Kjeld Binger, AIG CEO.

More so, the AIG said the summit will also actively contribute to the development of the local tourism sector by promoting the Kingdom’s historical and natural sites, vibrant culture and warm hospitality.

The AIG is a Jordanian company that harnesses the expertise of regional and international partners in order to rehabilitate, expand and operate the Queen Alia International Airport.

It was was awarded its 25-year build-operate-transfer concession in 2007 by the government after an open global tender overseen by the International Finance Corporation, a World Bank group entity.