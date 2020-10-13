You are here

Ali Al Ayed named gov’t spokesperson

By JT - Oct 13,2020 - Last updated at Oct 13,2020

AMMAN — The Cabinet, in a session headed by Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh, on Monday named Minister of State for Media Affairs Ali Al Ayed as the government spokesperson, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. 

 

 

 

 

