Ali Al Ayed named gov’t spokesperson
By JT - Oct 13,2020 - Last updated at Oct 13,2020
AMMAN — The Cabinet, in a session headed by Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh, on Monday named Minister of State for Media Affairs Ali Al Ayed as the government spokesperson, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
